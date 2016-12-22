UPDATE: Lucy Hale is breaking her silence after topless photos of the actress surfaced online.
"Well, I wasn't going to comment on something so ridiculous, but since 2017 is gonna be all about speaking my truth…I'm going to say something," she shared on Twitter Thursday afternoon. "Once again, a woman in the public eye was violated, stolen from and her private life and body were exposed for anyone to see. I will not apologize for living my life and having a personal life that is all mine. It's truly unfortunate that being exposed in this way is allowed. Thank you for all the sweet, supportive message I've been receiving. It was a much needed reminder that I'm surrounded by so much love. I appreciate you all very much. And to whoever did this…kiss my ass."
Lucy Hale is not letting anyone get away with posting unauthorized photos of her.
TMZ is reporting that the Pretty Little Liars star and her lawyer, Marty Singer, sent a letter to a celebrity website that shared topless photos of her in bed, and now she's looking to sue. The photos were posted by Celeb Jihad and reveal Hale's breasts, nipples and a tattoo. TMZ says she claims she owns the photos, but someone hacked into her phone and obtained them.
The site has since removed the photos and replaced them with fake, photoshopped images, noting that she will "never silence" them.
Reps for Hale and Singer didn't immediately return E! News' requests for comment, and though she didn't directly address the situation, Hale did take to Twitter on Wednesday to thank her fans for supporting her.
"I love you guys, she wrote. "Thanks for having my back always."
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
Meanwhile, she's only the latest celebrity who's had to deal with private, leaked photos.
In fact, earlier this month, Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams found herself in a similar situation.
The 19-year-old used her private social media account to share vacation pics while sitting topless on a rock by the beach. However, someone obtained the images and reposted them on public websites, like Reddit.
Before them, many female celebs have been the victims of hacking situations involving naked pictures.
In October, a man received an 18-year prison sentence for hacking private accounts of many stars, which led to the online release of nude and other photos. In 2012, another hacker was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the same reason. Both cases involved FBI investigations.
(Originally published December 22, 2016 at 12:06 p.m. PST)