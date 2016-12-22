Sherlock's Martin Freeman & Amanda Abbington Split

Sherlock's real-life couple has called it quits.

Martin Freeman and longtime partner Amanda Abbington, whose characters Dr. Watson and Mary tied the knot on season 3 of the BBC show last year, are no longer together. The actors have been together since 2001 and share two children—Joe, 10, and Grace, 8.

"I'm not with Amanda anymore," Freeman told The Financial Times in an interview posted Thursday. "It's very, very amicable—I'll always love Amanda."

The 45-year-old actor first met Abbington, 42, on the set of 2000 movie Men Only. They went on to appear together in the 2003 TV movie The Debt , the series The Robinsonsand the films The All Together and Swinging with the Finkels.