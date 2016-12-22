FameFlynet/AKM-GSI
Come one, come all!
Kate Hudson and her family are continuing their tradition of spending the holidays in Aspen, and this year her ex-fiancé Matthew Bellamy and his girlfriend Elle Evans have come along for the ride.
Hudson has been Snapchatting and sharing picture and video on her Instagram, where her kids Ryder Robinson and Bingham Bellamy have been the stars. Whether they're roasting marshmallows or making s'mores, Hudson and her family know how to celebrate in a festive way. During the day, however, some members have been hitting the slopes.
Evans took to Instagram to share footage of her very first time skiing. Fortunately, she didn't wipe out! "My first time ever skiing! pretty good for my 2nd day so fun!! #aspen #snowmass #bendandsnap," she captioned the video.
Even though Hudson and Bellamy called off their wedding, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star and Muse rocker have remained close friends and co-parents. "Relationships ending are painful, and you can choose to carry that or you can choose to reframe it. If Matt and I had a great relationship, we would still be together, but we chose to move on because we had different visions of how we wanted to live our lives," she told Allure. "That doesn't mean, though, that we can't rebuild something that would be the best thing for the kids."
Since their split, the exes have made a point of staying connected. "We said, 'We need to try to create something for the kids where they feel like they're gaining something rather than losing something,'" the Rock the Kasbah star said in the November 2015 issue. "It's been a seamless transition. Kids just want to see their parents be cool. Everybody's cool; everybody's good."
So good, in fact, that this trio is vacationing together! There's clearly no animosity in this family...just love.