New Year's Eve is just a couple days away, and while we're sure you've already picked out a gorgeous ensemble, the perfect heels and all your matching accessories, we want to make sure you pack all the right things, too.

It's essential that you prepare your bag with all the necessities to ensure a smooth celebration no matter what obstacles life might throw your way (after all, it'll be 2016—aka the worst year ever—until midnight). Ate a shrimp cocktail right before the ball dropped? We got you! Accidentally snagged your tights on your nail? No problem! Need some extra umph in your hair after dancing the night away? Check, check, check!

Here's our NYE survival guide of everything you'll want to pack to keep you feeling like a red carpet celebrity all night long: