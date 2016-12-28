Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Toshiba
New Year's Eve is just a couple days away, and while we're sure you've already picked out a gorgeous ensemble, the perfect heels and all your matching accessories, we want to make sure you pack all the right things, too.
It's essential that you prepare your bag with all the necessities to ensure a smooth celebration no matter what obstacles life might throw your way (after all, it'll be 2016—aka the worst year ever—until midnight). Ate a shrimp cocktail right before the ball dropped? We got you! Accidentally snagged your tights on your nail? No problem! Need some extra umph in your hair after dancing the night away? Check, check, check!
Here's our NYE survival guide of everything you'll want to pack to keep you feeling like a red carpet celebrity all night long:
1. Roll-On Perfume: You know NYE is all about the dance party and the midnight kiss! Make sure you're smelling so fresh and so clean by rolling on one of your favorite perfumes, like Pink Sugar from Sephora.
2. Minimergency Kit: We're actually obsessed with these "minimergency" kits from Sephora, which come complete with everything you could need: a sewing kit, a nail file, Advil, a bandaid and much more.
3. Eyeliner To-Go: Don't fret about your eye makeup! A little eyeliner can go a long way. This travel size pencil will surely get the job done.
4. Folding Brush: Whether you need a little more volume or your tresses end up looking dull as the night progresses, a folding brush can fit right in your purse for easy access to add some texture or smooth out your locks.
5. Fashion Tape: We will have no fashion mishaps, ladies! Whether you're rocking a plunging neckline or a backless (and thus, braless) ensemble, keep your outfits nice and secure by bringing some extra fashion tape.
6. Fold-Up Flats: If we've learned anything from Cinderella, it's that as we get closer to midnight, the shoes end up coming off. These fold-up flats from Target can fit right in your bag and ensure you're able to keep dancing the night away (it's just a plus that they're pink, too!).
7. Dry Shampoo: Dry shampoo isn't just for adding a day to your blowout. It can actually be used to volumize hair and keep curls in tact throughout the night. Not to mention, it keeps those tresses smelling fresh, too! We're loving the way Batiste looks and feels.
8. Foot Petals: Even if you have foldable flats in your purse, you want to make sure you at least get through photos without taking off your heels! Stick on some foot petals (you can buy them right now online at Zappos) at the ball and arch of your shoe, and you'll get at least a little extra comfort in those six-inch, sparkling stilettos.
9. Translucent Powder: There's nothing wrong with being a little extra prepared when it comes to your makeup on New Year's Eve. Brush on some translucent powder after you apply your foundation to keep your makeup looking fresh as long as possible, and then touch up with it throughout the night to prevent from getting too oily.
10. Flavored Chapstick: If you're planning on catching a midnight kiss and don't want to get lipstick all over your boo, just throw on some flavored chapstick. Your lips will be smooth and glossy with a touch of sweetness.
11. Blotting Papers: Other than translucent powder, blotting papers are small and easy to keep in your purse for a quick touch-up. Just dab them all of your face to get rid of excess oil! Sephora's brand comes in a tiny container for easy access.
12. Hair Tie: Sometimes you just gotta throw the hair in a messy bun, and call it a night after the party. Make sure you pack a hair tie (bonus points if it's sparkly).
13. Mints: Whether you plan on making out with your lover or kissing your bestie on the cheek, mints are essential for the countdown to 2017.
14. Portable Phone Charger: And last, but certainly not least, a portable phone charger is basically the most important thing you could pack for New Year's Eve. This myCharge Style Power from Target is not only totally chic, but it's also small enough to fit in a small purse or clutch. All you have to do is make sure it's charged before you leave the house, and you'll be free to take selfies, use Snapchat and post to Instagram all night long!
What do you have to keep in your purse to ensure the perfect night? Sound off in the comments below!