Adventure, action, beautiful landscapes and suspense are just a few ways we'd describe the Lost City of Z, and let's not forget, a star-studded cast.

Amazon studios just released a teaser trailer for the upcoming film—which is set to be released in April—showing Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland coming together to depict a true story of great adventure.

The film is an adaptation of David Grann's nonfiction bestseller, The Lost City of Z: A Tale of Deadly Obsession in the Amazon. It's based upon the disappearance of a 20th century British colonial explorer named Percy Fawcett who traveled the Amazon and discovered evidence of a mythical, advanced civilization that may have once inhabited the region.