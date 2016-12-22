11 MTV Reality Stars We Lost Too Soon

Twitter
16 and Pregnant's Valerie Fairman was one of several MTV reality show stars who died young.
She was found dead Wednesday. Fairman was 23. The cause of her death is under investigation. Fairman had battled substance abuse for years and her struggle to get clean was documented on 16 and Pregnant. She leaves behind a 7-year-old daughter, Nevaeh.
Stars of spinoff series Teen Mom stars tweeted about Fairman's death.
"Don't take life for granted," Jenelle Evans wrote. "Hold your children and love them close."
Here are other MTV reality stars we lost too soon.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Diem Brown: The reality star, who appeared on MTV's Road Rules and The Real World spinoff The Challenge, died at age 32 in 2014 after a long battle with cancer. She had been diagnosed with colon cancer several months before her death and had before that survived ovarian cancer twice.
Her family and friends, including former colleagues from the media world, rallied around her throughout her battle and her former MTV reality show co-stars paid tribute to her after her death with a touching song and emotional MTV special We Heart Diem, which highlighted her lust for life and love of dance.
"Diem Brown was much more than just a cast member to us here at MTV," the special stated. "With her indomitable spirit, not to mention her dazzling smile, she became part of our family. Whether it was conquering her fear of heights on a Challenge episode or bravely staring down cancer, she never stopped surprising us. We know that she will be in our hearts forever. We love you and miss you, Diem."
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Ryan Knight: The star of The Real World: New Orleans and The Challenge was found dead at a residence in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Thanksgiving Day, two weeks after Brown's death. He was 28.
Many of his former co-stars took to social media to pay tribute to him after his death.
"Knight, there were so many times we argued and screamed... But it always ended in a hug and a kiss and telling each other how much we loved each other," Sahar Dika said on her Instagram page, alongside a pic of the two. "You are my family and I shared an experience with you and 7 others that will never be forgotten, not even parted with death."
Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic
Ryan Dunn The daredevil, who appeared on MTV's Jackass, died in a car crash in 2011. He was 34.
After the tragedy, his co-star Bam Margera talked to E! News about their friendship, saying, "He was my best f--king friend in the world. It's been five days now and I can't stop crying man. I just don't think it should've been him."
He also pulled out his cell phone and read aloud the last text message Dunn had sent him. It read: "Stopping for a beer, be there when I can."
Margera had said on Twitter he had received a condolence text about Dunn from Brad Pitt, who had appeared on Jackass.
Sussman/Invision/AP Images
Shain Gandee: The cast member of the MTV reality show BUCKWILD was found dead in a vehicle in his native West Virginia in 2013. He was 21.
He and his uncle had been reported missing and were last seen at a bar more than a day ago. They had said they were going four-wheeling. Their bodies and the body of a friend were later found in a vehicle on a rural road, police said. Authorities ruled Gandee's death was accidental and caused by carbon monoxide poisoning.
Several of his co-stars mourned him on social media.
"My heart is broken," Anna Davis tweeted.
MTV soon announced it had canceled BUCKWILD.
Erik Roner: The daredevil, who appeared on MTV's Nitro Circus, died at age 39 in 2015 after suffering injuries sustained in a freak skydiving accident near Olympic Valley, California.
"We lost a member of our Nitro Circus family today," Chad Kagy wrote on Facebook. "We are all heart broken and surprised to lose Erik Roner."
Brian To/Getty Images For Beverly Center
Sam Sarpong: Wilmer Valderrama's co-host of the MTV reality show Yo Momma died at age 40 in 2015. According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, Sarpong died after jumping off a bridge in Pasadena, California and ruled his death a suicide.
"I am so sad and so confused," Valderrama said. "Sam did it all, believed in dreaming bigger than anyone around him.. We made memories together that will last us forever, thank you for sharing your talent with me and the world.. Find your peace my brother! And to everyone in a dark place.. PLEASE, please talk to someone.. Anyone.. Trust me that we WILL listen."
Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Image
Joey Kovar: The star of MTV's The Real World: Hollywood, died in 2012 from opiate intoxication. The 29-year-old, who also appeared on Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew, was survived by a young son and daughter.
"Dr. Drew, Bob, Shelly and all the staff at Celebrity Rehab are saddened to hear the news of Joey's death and wish to offer their sincerest condolences to his family and friends," a rep for the show said in a statement. "We extend our thoughts and prayers to Kovar's family and friends as well."
Frankie Abernathy: The housemate from the 2004 edition of The Real World: San Diego died in 2007 at age 25. She had battled cystic fibrosis for most of her life.
"Tomorrow is a privilege," Abernathy had said on the show. "So live like tomorrow isn't happening."
Sean Sasser: The Real World: San Francisco star died at age 44 in 2013 after battling mesothelioma, a rare cancer of the lungs.
"Our friend Sean Sasser has died. Our love goes out to his family & husband Michael," co-star Judd Winick tweeted. "We will miss u so much."
Pedro Zamora: The Real World: San Francisco star and HIV and AIDS awareness activist, who dated Sasser and also exchanged vows with him in a commitment ceremony with him on the show, died of complications from the disease in 1994, hours after the season's finale aired on MTV. He was 22.
Pedro, a scripted film about his life, was released in 2008.