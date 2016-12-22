11 MTV Reality Stars We Lost Too Soon

Diem Brown: The reality star, who appeared on MTV's Road Rules and The Real World spinoff The Challenge, died at age 32 in 2014 after a long battle with cancer. She had been diagnosed with colon cancer several months before her death and had before that survived ovarian cancer twice.

Her family and friends, including former colleagues from the media world, rallied around her throughout her battle and her former MTV reality show co-stars paid tribute to her after her death with a touching song and emotional MTV special We Heart Diem, which highlighted her lust for life and love of dance.

"Diem Brown was much more than just a cast member to us here at MTV," the special stated. "With her indomitable spirit, not to mention her dazzling smile, she became part of our family. Whether it was conquering her fear of heights on a Challenge episode or bravely staring down cancer, she never stopped surprising us. We know that she will be in our hearts forever. We love you and miss you, Diem."