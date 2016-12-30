Mariah Carey loves a good prank!

On this Sunday's Mariah's World, Mariah and her squad decide to have a little fun with Stella's assistant Molly, who's out getting food for them.

"Where's my food?" Mariah asks in the exclusive clip above.

"We gotta call Molly," Mariah's makeup artist Kristofer tells her.

He then suggests that Mariah call Molly because she's the "best prank caller on earth."

Mariah then agrees and hilariously pretends to be "Mariah's aunt Pamela" while on the phone with Molly.