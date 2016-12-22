Keke Palmer knows just how to brighten travelers' spirits for the holidays!

The Scream Queens star decided to surprise people who were waiting at a train station by performing a festive flash mob right in the middle of them.

Wearing gold pants and a red and white, spirited jacket, Palmer brought in a boom box and pressed play before diving into some hip-hop choreography to "JoY to the World."

As she continues in the performance, more and more dancers begin to join her until, eventually, they have a whole crew dancing to the beat and bringing smiles to everyone's faces who were there to catch it all.