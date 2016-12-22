Brad Pitt Accuses Angelina Jolie of Sharing Custody Case Details

His lawyers say Jolie "exposed the children by making public the names of their therapists and other mental health professionals" and that this violated a previous agreement to protect the children's privacy.

They claim Jolie "appears to be determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children's best interest and she is attempting to clear the way to put in the public eye any allegations she can, without regard to the impact on the minor children," the documents state.

"[Jolie] apparently has no self-regulating mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in the public record, or she has other motives pursuant to which she seeks to disseminate information in this proceeding which will be immediately made public, where the children can access it or where people in the general public will have access to it for their own uses, and who will not use such information in the best interests of the children," his lawyers continue.

Jolie has not commented.

A source told E! News there was no legal reason for Brad to file the new motion, as he and the actress both signed an agreement to seal the documents to protect their children and seal all info about him too.