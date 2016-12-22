16 and Pregnant Star Valerie Fairman Found Dead

Jenelle Evans tweeted, "Oh my god. I just spoke to her a couple months ago and told her I'm proud of her and looks like she's doing good...Don't take life for granted. Hold your children and love them close."

A spokesperson for MTV also tells E! News in a statement, "We are saddened by the news of Valerie Fairman's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time."

Fairman has had various legal issues over the years, most notably in 2015 when she was arrested on charges of prostitution. Then 21, Fairman was the youngest of the eight women arrested, the oldest being 54 at the time and the others all in their 20s and 30s. Police said that each was issued a criminal summons for a later court date.