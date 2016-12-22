16 and Pregnant Star Valerie Fairman Found Dead

16 and Pregnant star Valerie Fairman has died, E! News confirms. She was 23.
The Chester County Coroner tells E! News that Fairman's cause of death is under investigation. But the former reality star, who has a 7-year-old daughter named Nevaeh Lynn Fairman, has struggled with substance abuse for years, which was documented on 16 and Pregnant. The coroner will conduct toxicology tests to determine the exact cause of death.
Soon after the news broke, fellow MTV reality stars and alumni turned to social media to send thoughts and prayers to Fairman's family. "How incredibly sad. My heart goes out to her daughter and family," Teen Mom 2's Chelsea Houska tweeted.
Jenelle Evans tweeted, "Oh my god. I just spoke to her a couple months ago and told her I'm proud of her and looks like she's doing good...Don't take life for granted. Hold your children and love them close."
A spokesperson for MTV also tells E! News in a statement, "We are saddened by the news of Valerie Fairman's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time."
Fairman has had various legal issues over the years, most notably in 2015 when she was arrested on charges of prostitution. Then 21, Fairman was the youngest of the eight women arrested, the oldest being 54 at the time and the others all in their 20s and 30s. Police said that each was issued a criminal summons for a later court date.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Fairman's family.
Story developing...