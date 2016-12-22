It finally all makes sense to Mindy Kaling.

For years, the Mindy Project star's friend Sonia Kharkar had a camera pointed at her during meals. Now, the Emmy nominee finally knows why.

"I would always ask her why the hell she was doing that," the actress wrote on Instagram. "Yesterday she gave me these six dessert plates printed with photos of me shoving food in my face. It's the funniest gift I've ever gotten." Now, that's quite the honor from a professional funny lady.

On each plate, Kaling is featured munching on spaghetti, slurping drinks or taking a bite out of assorted dishes. Dinnerware with an extra bite!