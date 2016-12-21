It's time to make things official!
More than a week after E! News confirmed Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Bryant had welcomed their third child, the two parents took to Instagram and shared the very first photo of baby Bianka.
"@vanessabryant and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!!" the former Los Angeles Lakers player shared on Wednesday evening. "#BabyBlessing #SweetBaby #AnotherAngel. Bianka Bella Bryant. December 5, 2016. 7 pounds 5 ounces 20 inches."
Vanessa added, "Kobe and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!!!"
The couple's newest arrival recently joined older siblings Natalia Diamante Bryant and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant.
Vanessa first announced her pregnancy news on Instagram this past July.
"Beyond blessed and excited to share that we are expecting our third baby girl!!! #blessed #babymamba #thankful," she wrote alongside a photo of a pair of black and red sneakers, a sparkly red bow and a onesie emblazoned with the words "Baby Mamba."
She would later make her account private while still maintaining an impressive 1.2 million followers.
Expanding the family came at a pretty great time for Kobe who recently retired from the NBA.
Back in April, the Olympic athlete played his final game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles where he received support from famous fans like Lamar Odom, Kanye West and more.
"Last night was the final chapter to an incredible story," he wrote one day after his final game. "I walk away at peace knowing my love for the game & this city will never be broken."