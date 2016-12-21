One thing's for certain: When it comes to dressing for New Year's Eve, it's a go big or go home kind of event.
After all it's your last chance to party before the clock strikes midnight, so you want to make sure you have the perfect outfit lined up. But let's get one thing straight: NYE attire is intrinsically festive, but there's a fine line between looking celebratory and having your getup coming across tacky. Sexy trends like sparkles, metallics and rich reds aren't new, but there are new, fresh ways to wear them.
So this year, try one of these simple styling tips that'll be sure to get in the holiday spirit without going overboard—especially when it comes to sporting sequins.
You already know that New Year's is the perfect excuse to wear a loud trend like sequins, but be sure to keep the shine under control. One way to avoid going overboard is to pick a single accent color for all other details. That could be mean all-black accessories, like a choker, lace-up heels and a clutch. You could also swap in navy (or any other dark shade) booties and a same-shade overcoat. As long as you let the sequins take center stage, you're on the right track.
On Model: Kendall + Kylie Women's Multi Sequin Dress, $298
If you're thinking of going in the direction of a full-on metallic dress for the holidays, just know it's a totally appropriate choice. But in order for the look to feel more sophisticated (instead of too edgy), opt for lady-like silhouettes (think: pleats, sweetheart necklines and midi-length dresses). And deeper shades of metallic feel more grown up, too. A subdued rusty bronze gown, which is less abrasive than a blaring platinum silver or a reflective yellow gold option is the perfect way to get the point across without blinding your fellow party goers.
On Model: Nicole Miller Women's Disco Lame Starburst Pleated Dress, $520
Year after year you've gone with sequins, but now you're looking to refine your style. Look no further than rich red tones. The deeper-than-candy-apple-red shade will instantly bring a more sophisticated vibe to your holiday style. Color aside, since you already know everyone will be wearing dresses, take your ensemble to a whole other level with a daring silhouette like a ‘70s inspired jumpsuit.
On Model: Jill Stuart Women's Halter Jumpsuit, $298
Keep these quick tips in mind and you'll be good to go!