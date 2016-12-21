Do you hear what we hear? It's the honest truth about the one and only Santa Claus.

With just days to go until Christmas arrives, Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett is finalizing her gift list and making sure the holiday season is magical. At the same time, she is admitting to E! News that her oldest child Hank Jr. may know a little more about Santa than the average kid.

"I did spill the beans to little Hank about Santa. It was a rule: If he asked me twice, I'm not going to lie to him," she told E! News' Sibley Scoles. "This day in age, they're on the Internet. People are finding things out earlier."

She added, "I want Little Hank to know that he can rely on me for his truths, not his friends and now I can go home and really teach him that this is what the holidays are about."