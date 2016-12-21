Do you hear what we hear? It's the honest truth about the one and only Santa Claus.
With just days to go until Christmas arrives, Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett is finalizing her gift list and making sure the holiday season is magical. At the same time, she is admitting to E! News that her oldest child Hank Jr. may know a little more about Santa than the average kid.
"I did spill the beans to little Hank about Santa. It was a rule: If he asked me twice, I'm not going to lie to him," she told E! News' Sibley Scoles. "This day in age, they're on the Internet. People are finding things out earlier."
She added, "I want Little Hank to know that he can rely on me for his truths, not his friends and now I can go home and really teach him that this is what the holidays are about."
Before chatting with E! News about all things holiday, Kendra partnered up with Pay Away the Layaway to help pay off layaway contracts for deserving families in need at Kmart.
It's these types of kind acts Kendra hopes to pass along to her youngest family members.
"This day in age, it's important to teach them what I just did today…You have no idea how powerful it feels to give. It's important to teach that and show them and awaken their hearts early on in life," she explained to us. "You can't just tell them, you have to show them. It's about awakening your heart and your feelings and your caring side."
As Kendra and husband Hank Baskett stay in Los Angeles this holiday, there is one family member that still believes in the magic of Santa. And no, Hank Jr. isn't going to mess it up.
"He's having a good time pulling the trick on [his younger sister] Alijah," Kendra teased. "He loves being involved with the Santa thing. We'll play it by ear with her."
