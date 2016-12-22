Why don't you spend New Year's Eve 2016 with one of your favorite families? One of your favorite TV families that is. USA will air an all-day Chrisley Knows Best marathon kicking off on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 6 a.m. and going all the way until midnight. Get a sneak peek at what's in store in the promo below.

But that's just the start of what is sure to be a Todd Chrisley-filled year. The family returns with new episodes on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 10 p.m. on USA, E! News can exclusively reveal.