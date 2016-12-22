USA
Why don't you spend New Year's Eve 2016 with one of your favorite families? One of your favorite TV families that is. USA will air an all-day Chrisley Knows Best marathon kicking off on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 6 a.m. and going all the way until midnight. Get a sneak peek at what's in store in the promo below.
But that's just the start of what is sure to be a Todd Chrisley-filled year. The family returns with new episodes on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 10 p.m. on USA, E! News can exclusively reveal.
What's in store for season five? The kids are growing up. Savannah gets her own house and Chase moves into a condo, pushing Todd and Julie one step closer to being empty-nesters. But there's still Grayson and he's getting ready for his first school dance. Meanwhile, Nanny Faye is also moving on—she's single and ready to get her mingle on. Thanks to Chase, Nanny Faye's got a new dating app, but she won't be going out on the town alone, naturally, because Todd will join her.
Look for Julie to get bunion surgery, leaving Todd with his hands full. There's a hedgehog involved.
Chrisley Knows Best was renewed for a fifth season over the summer of 2016. The fourth season, which hit airwaves in March and ran through November, was the show's best season to date in key demographics. Season four beat season three in total viewers with 2.8 million viewers Live +7.
Chrisley Knows Best season five premieres Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 10 p.m. on USA.
