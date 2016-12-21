Courtesy Jerritt Clark for Just Jared
Love is in the air this holiday season for Victoria Justice!
A source confirms to E! News that the 23-year-old actress is dating Reeve Carney, 33. We're told the pair met while filming the Rocky Horror Picture Show, which "was the genesis of their relationship and where it all began."
The insider explained, "They've been together for a couple months now and aren't going out of their way to hide it but just don't go out together in public a ton."
However, they made a rare appearance as a couple while attending Just Jared's holiday party earlier this week. "They obviously came together and were acting like a couple, holding hands and taking cute pics in the photo booth," the source explained.
Just Jared reports that the pair came with their siblings—Victoria's sister, Madison Reed, and Reeve's brother, Zane Carney—which is a telling in how things have progressed between them!
Victoria has shared photos of her beau on Instagram in the past, but only referenced him as her Rocky Horror "co-star" or "cast mate" and nothing more.
For example, in October, she shared his album cover and encouraged fans to check it out.
"My ridiculously talented #RockyHorror cast mate @reevecarney just dropped his album... and it's AMAZING," she captioned the pic. "If your ears are in need of some great music, get it on iTunes now! #YouthIsWasted #ReeveCarney."
She also shared this photo over the summer while having lunch with Reeve and Laverne Cox. "Lunch w/ 2 of my @rockyhorrorfox cast mates! Always good seeing these 2:)," she wrote.
Meanwhile, Victoria previously dated model Pierson Fodé before getting together with Reeve.