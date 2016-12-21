Gather round, young children, for we have a festive Christmas tale. Our story begins in magical Tokyo, a land of pagodas and sushi and more neon lights than your eyes know what to do with.

It is here in Japan that one of Santa's most loyal assistant's lies in wait all year, giddily anticipating the start to the holiday season. For she is, quite possibly, one of Christmas' biggest fans; it's why she's a loyal assistant to Santa, after all!

This cheery elf practices her Christmas routine all year, from stealthily climbing up to the roof of her traditional Japanese mansion, to dancing in a Santa suit (on loan directly from The Big Guy!) to sliding down the chimney with ease. And now that we are but a handful of days away from Christmas eve, the entire world gets to revel in her holiday delight.