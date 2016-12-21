Winter is here and what better way to celebrate the frigid temperatures and dark days than by binging every season of Game of Thrones? That's what HBO wants you to do.

The cable channel is launching a massive Game of Thrones marathon starting the day after Christmas, Monday, Dec. 26 on HBO 2. You'll be able to watch a season a day through December 31. Go back to where it all started: With Ned Stark (Sean Bean) and the first twist that rocked Westeros. This is what winter breaks are made for.