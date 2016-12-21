Camila Cabello Spends Time with Her Dad After Quitting Fifth Harmony

Following Camila Cabello's dramatic exit from Fifth Harmony, the songstress decided to spend time with her dad.
The pop star, wearing a multi-colored retro dress, was spotted looking downtrodden while walking with her dad in Miami. Camila took to Snapchat Tuesday to show her swimming in a mermaid outfit, but this is the first time the 19-year-old songstress was spotted out in public since leaving the group.
According to a statement from Fifth Harmony, the remaining four members, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei found out about Camila's departure from a letter from her representative. Camila then called the accusations untrue. She expressed feeling "shocked," adding, "I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way."
The situation quickly turned into back-and-forth between Camila and Fifth Harmony, with the band finally setting the record straight one last time. The ladies confirmed that in mid-November, they were informed by Camila's manager that she would be leaving the group. At the same time, they were informed that Sunday night's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball performance would be her last with the group. But their final statement also said they tried to get Camila to stay.
"So no, after months of rejection from her and her team, these supposed lengthy conversations in fact never happened, although we pleaded," the statement read. "We have tried with exhausted efforts and hearts to keep this group alive as the five of us, and we want it to be very clear that unfortunately those efforts were not mutual."
Despite the four that remain reassuring fans they would be continuing on their tour, something might be going on behind the scenes. It seems that Ally unfollowed Fifth Harmony on Instagram, which could either be a total accident or an indication of something to come...