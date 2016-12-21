The best way to spread Christmas cheer is by making cocktails created by Vanderpump Rules instead of serving boring ol' beers.
Isn't that how that saying goes? Well, it's E! News' version of the classic Elf quote this holiday season as we enlisted SUR's hottest bartending duo Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix to create two new holiday-themed cocktails just for us.
And while they don't like to stir up drama on the Bravo reality hit (and we love them for it), they weren't afraid to stir and shake things up in the name of drink-making.
In the video above, both Tom and Ariana teach E! News' Erin Lim how to make each of their drinks. Tom went for a spicy chocolate cocktail, which he named the Saint Nick Kick, using chili chocolate Kahlua and sprinkling in some chili powder. Hey, it is called the Saint Nick Kick, right?
Ariana also went for the chocolate, but added some white chocolate and mint to the party—even topping her drink, named the Holiday Mint Twist, with Junior Mints candies and whipped cream...which of course, Tom had to make a cheeky comment about.
Tom and Ariana also hand out some tips for making the perfect drink, including how to properly shake a drink without getting it everywhere and the only time you shouldn't start making cocktails with ice.
So press play on the video above and start taking notes if you want to be the hit of your holiday party this season, with Tom advising Ariana's drink is "a good welcome to my party drink," while his is perfect for when you get the "sleepies" after dinner.
"Because it's the naughty and the nice drink," Ariana added. (And yes, they totally planned the drinks to complement each other.)
Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)