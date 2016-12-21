The best way to spread Christmas cheer is by making cocktails created by Vanderpump Rules instead of serving boring ol' beers.

Isn't that how that saying goes? Well, it's E! News' version of the classic Elf quote this holiday season as we enlisted SUR's hottest bartending duo Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix to create two new holiday-themed cocktails just for us.

And while they don't like to stir up drama on the Bravo reality hit (and we love them for it), they weren't afraid to stir and shake things up in the name of drink-making.