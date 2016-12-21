Queen Elizabeth II is going to start taking it a little easier.

The 90-year-old monarch announced she would stand down from 25 patronages this year. Instead, she will be handing over responsibility of several U.K. organizations to Prince William, Kate Middleton and more family members. As the royal patron of more than 600 organizations, the Queen will be handing over the reigns of 25 organizations, including Save the Children, Barnado's and the Royal Geographic Society at the end of the year.

Prince Harry will take over the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League, while his big brother will handle the Amateur Swimming Association.