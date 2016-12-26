There are very few people in the world that can turn a white sweatshirt into a fashion industry must-have.

Russian fashion designer Katya Dobryakova can do this with ease. Famous for her social commentary, wit and design, the artist has brought her brand from Russia to the Soho district in NYC with the delight of celebrities (like Rita Ora) and style influencers. From custom jean jackets to embroidered sweatshirts, shopping in her namesake stores will guarantee standout pieces that will have onlookers thinking about your garments long after you pass.

How did this graphic designer become a transcontinental fashion sensation? Check out our interview below!