Best of 2016: Best Dressed Celebs—Period

You already voted for your favorite red carpet moment of 2016 (where the winner won by a landslide), but you've still got some unfinished style business.

It wouldn't be a proper end-of-the-year wrap-up without acknowledging some other unforgettable fashion moments. Whether they're on stage, in the streets or at movie premieres, celebs are always serving up premium closet inspiration.

So who has your vote for best on-stage style? Will it be Rihanna in her oversized, menswear-inspired brown suit? Or maybe it's Beyoncé's navy velvet boots that have your eye. Then there's Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato's skin-baring bodysuits...and Adele's sparkling black dress!

What about best movie premiere moment? Felicity Jones, Jennifer Lawrence and Lupita Nyong'o all wore insanely gorgeous gowns while Emma Stone and Anna Kendrick went the more semi-formal route in midi-dresses with flirty details and embellishments.

Then there's the best street style category where supermodels like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Jourdan Dunn are all wearing looks you probably wish you owned. On top of that, Bella Hadid and Karlie Kloss are in the mix as well. This one's a toughy.

With all of that said, you now how to choose—so vote for them in the polls below!