Best of 2016: Best Dressed Celebs—Period

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Burgan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Laurie Hernandez

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Pics

Valerie Fairman

16 and Pregnant Star Valerie Fairman Found Dead

ESC: Dare to Wear, Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss' Plaid Jacket Is Festive (Without Being Over the Top)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Best Dressed Poll
Best of 2016, Banner

You already voted for your favorite red carpet moment of 2016 (where the winner won by a landslide), but you've still got some unfinished style business.

It wouldn't be a proper end-of-the-year wrap-up without acknowledging some other unforgettable fashion moments. Whether they're on stage, in the streets or at movie premieres, celebs are always serving up premium closet inspiration.

So who has your vote for best on-stage style? Will it be Rihanna in her oversized, menswear-inspired brown suit? Or maybe it's Beyoncé's navy velvet boots that have your eye. Then there's Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato's skin-baring bodysuits...and Adele's sparkling black dress!

What about best movie premiere moment? Felicity Jones, Jennifer Lawrence and Lupita Nyong'o all wore insanely gorgeous gowns while Emma Stone and Anna Kendrick went the more semi-formal route in midi-dresses with flirty details and embellishments. 

Then there's the best street style category where supermodels like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Jourdan Dunn are all wearing looks you probably wish you owned. On top of that, Bella Hadid and Karlie Kloss are in the mix as well. This one's a toughy.

With all of that said, you now how to choose—so vote for them in the polls below!

Photos

AMAs 2016: Best Dressed Stars

Best On-Stage Style

ESC: Beyonce

Larry Busacca/PW/WireImage

ESC: Selena Gomez

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

ESC: Rihanna

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

ESC: Adele

Gary Miller/Getty Images

ESC: Demi Lovato

Harmony Gerber/Getty Images

Photos

CMA Awards 2016: Best Dressed Stars

Best Premiere Style

ESC: Emma Stone

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

ESC: Jennifer Lawrence

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

ESC: Lupita Nyong'o

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

ESC: Felicity Jones

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

ESC: Anna Kendrick

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Photos

Best Dressed at the 2016 Emmys

Best Street Style

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Robert O'neil/Splash News

ESC: Gigi Hadid

James Devaney/GC Images

ESC: Jourdan Dunn

LDBNY/Splash News

ESC: Bella Hadid

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

ESC: Karlie Kloss

Alessio Botticelli/FilmMagic

To see (or refresh) on who won best red carpet moment of 2016, click here.

In need of some last-minute gifts? Head here.

For holiday party shoe inspo, go here.

TAGS/ Beyoncé , Selena Gomez , Demi Lovato , Adele , Rihanna , Felicity Jones , Anna Kendrick , Lupita Nyong'o , Jennifer Lawrence , Emma Stone , Gigi Hadid , Kendall Jenner , Bella Hadid , Jourdan Dunn , Karlie Kloss , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , Best of 2016