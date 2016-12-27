John Legend can charm without saying a word—so you can imagine what it's like when he's answering some very personal questions.

The artist—who's a double threat once again with his new album, Darkness and Light, now available and his latest movie, La La Land, currently in theaters (and already making a major award season splash)—sat down to chat with E! News' Sibley Scoles recently, and we wanted to know about...well, pretty much everything.

Of course, one of our main curiosities was what life is like with daughter Luna in the house now, and Legend happily filled us in on a few notable differences while taking the E!Q in 42.