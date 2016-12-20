These Ladies of London trips to Mapperton Estate never go the way poor Julie Montagu wants them to, do they?

When we last left the ladies, their most recent journey to the English countryside went awry when Caroline Stanbury, bucking against the house rules set before her by Lady Montagu, absolutely refused to agree to a fishing trip the following day, causing her friends around the table to pile on and really stick it to her. But her former sister-in-law Sophie Stanbury wants to make one abundantly clear.

"One thing I would like to say is there is no 'mean girls' things going on here," she told E! News during a recent sit-down alongside Julie.

"On our part," her friend added with a laugh.