Meghan King Edmonds is ready to break a sweat in 2017.
As the Real Housewives of Orange County star prepares to celebrate her first Christmas with her baby girl Aspen, the new mom is sharing new details about her weight-loss journey.
In an Instagram post shared Tuesday afternoon, the Bravo star posed for a selfie in LA BLACK activewear as she shared her personal health story.
"25lbs down (due to breastfeeding alone), 12 to go!" she shared with her followers. "I can work out again in two weeks! But question: why are my abs so spread apart?"
The #Hashtag Hats founder added, "I know I have some diastasis recti but maybe it's normal? Should I be using a waist trainer to pull them back together? #girlygirlbeingbad #girlygirllooksguilty #breastfeedingweightloss."
Ever since welcoming her first child with husband Jim Edmonds this November, the new mom has chronicled many special moments with her daughter on social media.
Whether reading Aspen's first bedtime story or showcasing her latest outfit, there is plenty of cuteness happening on this Bravolebrity's page.
As for that natural delivery Meghan experienced, it sounds like it was totally worth it.
"We have a healthy, strong happy baby who loves breastfeeding and already holding her head up!" Meghan wrote on social media shortly after giving birth. "I feel like I worked out for a week straight and my throat hurts from yelling but I survived unscathed without so much as a tiny tear and now I feel like the strongest warrior on the planet."
