In the criminal justice system, a reunion between stars who once played partners tasked with investigating sexually-based offenses is considered especially joyful. Christopher Meloni took to Instagram to share a selfie with his former Law & Order: SVU costar Mariska Hargitay.

"Friends at Xmas," Meloni captioned the sweet photo. Oh, what a holiday treat this is.

Meloni and Hargitay starred as Detectives Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson, respectively, for 12 seasons of SVU. Meloni left the show after season 12. Hargitay's character is now Lt. Benson and the show is currently airing its landmark 18th season on NBC.