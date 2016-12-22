5 Moments You Can't Miss From Sing

Sing is exactly the type of holiday joy you need right now.

The good and not-so-good events of this year definitely tested our morale over the past 12 months, but one way to boost those spirits in these final days of 2016 is with a film that will bring you pure joy from start to finish. Sing just hit theaters in the U.S. on December 21st, and the film has already been a hit amongst fans and critics alike, even scoring a Golden Globe nomination for Best Animated Feature Film.

But what makes this movie musical a standout from the rest? We've chosen five moments from Sing that you just can't miss, and will make you sing its praises for years to come.