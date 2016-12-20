The Best Pop Culture Moments of 2016, as Told by E!OJIS

What is life without Emojis?

It's less expressive, certainly. How do you convey all the emotions of the scream-face? Is it possible to replicate the prayer hands using only your words? And we don't even want to think about our recent BFF, the taco.

Yes, Emojis save us time and make every text exchange better, but there are some sentiments and scenarios for which there is still a major void. Like if we're at a Beyoncé concert or see a celebrity in spin class. And why is there a hot coffee Emoji, yet no equivalent for those of us who prefer ours over ice?

That is where E! News comes in.