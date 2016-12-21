Everyone from Priyanka Chopra to Hailey Baldwin is doing it.

What, you ask? Leather leggings. And the time of day is irrelevant.

Celebs are making this tricky pant work for them morning, noon and night—meaning: It's time for you to, too. It's the statement your coffee run's missing, the edge your brunching's missing and the rock 'n' roll factor your girl's night out outfit's missing.

Styled by celeb stylist Natalie Saidi, the above video proves always is the right time to wear the pant alternative.

Hit play for the style guru's tips, tricks and outfit formulas!