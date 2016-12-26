A&E's The Killing of JonBenét: The Truth Uncovered

Pros:It features a rare sit-down interview with the child's father, John Ramsey, as well as a look back at Burke Ramsey's 1998 interview. As you watch the young boy (at the time) squirm in his seat and explain his fear the night his sister was killed, you certainly start to doubt how he could have possibly been involved in the murder. The piece also provides never-before-seen evidence, like diary entries, and uncovers some new information, including possible stun gun marks on the little girl's neck and DNA that may have ruled the Ramsey family out all together.

Cons: Despite the new information, the special didn't necessarily "uncover" any new truths.

Conclusion: Worth the watch. The special focuses more on the intruder theory about the child's death, which is a step away from the others (which focus more on the family as suspects). It's also worth the watch due to John's sit-down as well as Burke's 1998 interview.