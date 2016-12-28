3 Bold Lip Colors to Try In the New Year

If you're a makeup girl, chances are you have a signature lip color that you wear regularly.

After all, it instantly pulls your look together, even on your days off, and it's that finishing touch your after-work look needs, too. You're rarely without your lipstick, but too much of the same is no way to live! So switch it up with a hot new shade for the New Year.

It may seem intimidating to try a bright orange, a spicy blush or an electric purple, but with a few super-easy pointers from beauty blogger Jessi Malay you'll see just how wearable these daring colors actually are.