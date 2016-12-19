Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello were celebrating love this weekend!

The couple jetted off to Mexico for their close friends' destination wedding, along the way sharing a ton of photos from their romantic getaway on Instagram. The Magic Mike: XXL hunk had the honor of being a groomsman for the beachfront nuptials, and his leading lady couldn't help but snap a photo of her man looking suave as ever walking the down the aisle.

(And let's just say the woman he accompanied might just be the luckiest bridesmaid of all time...)

Joe shared his own snapshot from the reception captioned, "¡Adios Mexico!" Even thousands away from Hollywood, these two never cease to look red carpet ready.