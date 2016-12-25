Christy Carlson Romano Gives Birth to a Baby Girl Named Isabella

Former Disney star Christy Carlson Romano is a first-time mommy!
The Even Stevens star and her husband Brendan Rooney just welcomed their first child into the world together.
The actress posted the happy news on Facebook, writing, "Brendan and I are more than thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Isabella, on December 24th at approximately 4 p.m. Merry Christmas everyone!"
Meanwhile, Romano first confirmed her pregnancy to E! News at the 100th Disney Channel Original Movie premiere, Adventures in Babysitting, in June.
"My husband and I are expecting our first child," she told us. "So it seemed only appropriate that I would come back and celebrate with Disney, DCOM style."
She also revealed that they were expecting their baby right around Christmas.
"December 25! Our due date is on Christmas," the mama-to-be told us. "If anyone knows me, I'm obsessed with Christmas. I also have two Christmas movies coming out around the same time, so it's going to be a very Christy Christmas."
Romano and Rooney first began dating in February 2011. Then, Rooney got down on one knee in September 2011 during a gondola ride in Venice, Italy.
They finally tied the knot on New Year's Eve in an intimate and beautiful ceremony in Canada.