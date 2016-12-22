Everything We Learned About Netflix in 2016

The relationship between a binge-watcher and their Netflix account is a complicated one.

It's codependent, for certain: The binge-watcher doesn't know what they would do without unlimited access to hundreds of shows, and Netflix certainly needs constant validation (yes, buddy, we're still watching!). It can save you inordinate amounts of time, with instant access to whatever you need, and none of that Google-ing around for bootleg versions online that will ultimately fry your computer. But it can also suck you into a vortex of time and space, in which you lose all connection to the outside world.

But in 2016, the world's collective relationship with Netflix grew and grew.