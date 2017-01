Khloe Kardashian is sharing her gym essentials!

It's no secret that Khloe takes her time in the gym very seriously. Videos posted to social media show her working up a sweat while working on her fitness and it's clear that she always goes hard while in the gym.

And now that Khloe is the host of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian (and a body icon!), we want to know what she has in her gym bag!

What are the products Khloe needs while hitting the gym?