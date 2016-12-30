We're just a matter of days away from the premiere of one of the most anticipated seasons of The Bachelor, and we're here to tell you're right to anticipate it.

If we can judge it by the premiere—and we're gonna, regardless of whether we can—this could be one of the best seasons of all time. Nick Viall has been around this block enough times by now, he knows how this works, and he's used to being the butt of the joke while the show's happy to make him the butt of the joke when necessary. It's great, honestly.