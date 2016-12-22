Best of 2016: And the Favorite Obsession of the Year Is...

And four of those medals came from Biles, who set a new American record for the most gold medals won in women's gymnastics at a single Games with three, in addition to her one bronze medal. Even though she was able to proudly represent the U.S. in the arena, she was also able to proudly represent fangirls everywhere when her celebrity crush, Zac Efron, surprised her during an interview in one of the most unforgettable moments to come out of the Rio Olympics. She was basically all of us, screaming and hiding in shock behind her closest friend.

Once they touched back down in the U.S., we still couldn't get enough of them. From meeting their fans on the Kellogg's Tour of Gymnastics Champions to doing splits with President Obama and even helping Laurie win the mirrorball trophy on Dancing With the Stars, it was their enthusiasm and down-to-earth personalities, matched with their unparalleled athleticism that made us completely obsessed with each of these Olympic heroes, and we thank them for giving us something great to cheer for this year.