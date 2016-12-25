Test Your 2016 Pop Culture News Knowledge

2016 has sure been a year of "anything can happen".

From the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorce to Kim Kardashian's frightening robbery to unexpected celebrity deaths which left us shocked and heartbroken, the past 12 months were definitely not short of pop culture talking points that we'll remember for years to come. Whether good or bad, the pop culture gods given us unforgettable moments in 2016, so let's see how much you can remember from this whirlwind of a year, shall we?

See how well you fare with these 15 questions and scroll down to the bottom to see if you aced the test!