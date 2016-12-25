Test Your 2016 Pop Culture News Knowledge

2016 has sure been a year of "anything can happen".
From the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorce to Kim Kardashian's frightening robbery to unexpected celebrity deaths which left us shocked and heartbroken, the past 12 months were definitely not short of pop culture talking points that we'll remember for years to come. Whether good or bad, the pop culture gods given us unforgettable moments in 2016, so let's see how much you can remember from this whirlwind of a year, shall we?
See how well you fare with these 15 questions and scroll down to the bottom to see if you aced the test!
1. Who are the two celebrities Taylor Swift broke up with this year?
2. When Kim Kardashian was the target of a robbery in October, which city was she in and which event was she there to attend?
3. Which album and artist won Album of the Year at this year's Grammy Awards?
4. This year alone, which pop star got engaged to a billionaire businessman, broke off the engagement, demanded a $50 million settlement for emotional distress, and scored their own docu-series on E!?
5. What is the name of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter, who was born in April?
6. Which two celebrities won the mirrorball trophies in the spring and fall seasons of Dancing With the Stars?
7. Prince Harry's new actress girlfriend, Meghan Markle, stars in which TV drama?
8. After receiving three other Best Actor nominations throughout his career, which beloved star finally won a long-awaited Oscar this year?
9. Which fashion designer was believed to be "Becky with the good hair" from Beyoncé's song "Sorry"?
10. Which actor was part of both a long-awaited TV revival and a hit new TV series on NBC?
11. Which Hollywood couple brought their two kids out in public for the very first time during a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony earlier this month?
12. Which Saturday Night Live cast member was recruited to serve as a correspondent for the Summer Olympics after posting a series of enthusiastic tweets and videos cheering on Team USA via social media?
13. Name the four new buzzed-about HBO shows which have scored a combined total of eight nominations for the 2017 Golden Globes.
14. The top three highest-grossing movies of the year each surpassed the $1 billion mark in the worldwide box office. Name any of these films.
15. This actor pranked their co-star during the press tour of their new movie by cutting him/her out of every selfie posted on social media. Name the two stars involved and the film they were promoting.
Answers:
1. Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston; 2. Paris/Paris Fashion Week; 3. "1989" by Taylor Swift 4. Mariah Carey 5. Luna Legend; 6. Nyle DiMarco and Laurie Hernandez 7. Suits; 8. Leonardo DiCaprio; 9. Rachel Roy NOT Rachael Ray; 10. Milo Ventimiglia/Gilmore Girls and This Is Us; 11. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively; 12. Leslie Jones; 13. The Night of, Westworld, Insecure, Divorce; 14. Captain America: Civil War, Finding Dory, Zootopia; 15. Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence in Passengers.