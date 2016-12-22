Bryan Tanaka Reveals His Favorite Mariah Carey Music Video Ever

It's clear Bryan Tanaka is a big fan of Mariah Carey and her long roster of hits, but which MC music video is Tanaka's all-time favorite?

"I love ‘Breakdown,' I love ‘Fantasy,'" the singer's new beau told E! News recently at the Mariah's World premiere party in NYC. "I love ‘Honey.' My favorite video is ‘Honey.' Mariah Carey ‘Honey' is the best video ever!"

And there you have it!

Tanaka and Carey have been working together for over a decade but only recently took their relationship to the next level. And Mariah's manager Stella Bulochnikov says she doesn't think it's that surprising.