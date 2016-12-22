Bryan Tanaka Reveals His Favorite Mariah Carey Music Video Ever

It's clear Bryan Tanaka is a big fan of Mariah Carey and her long roster of hits, but which MC music video is Tanaka's all-time favorite?
"I love ‘Breakdown,' I love ‘Fantasy,'" the singer's new beau told E! News recently at the Mariah's World premiere party in NYC. "I love ‘Honey.' My favorite video is ‘Honey.' Mariah Carey ‘Honey' is the best video ever!"
And there you have it!
Tanaka and Carey have been working together for over a decade but only recently took their relationship to the next level. And Mariah's manager Stella Bulochnikov says she doesn't think it's that surprising.
Theo Wargo/E! Entertainment
"Well, when you're Mariah Carey you're one of the most coveted women in the world so I can't blame Tanaka for having a crush on her," Stella told E! News. "Tanaka is definitely charming."
Stella added of Mariah, "I think he might dance his way into her heart."
Meanwhile, Tanaka says his crush is anything but new. "I've always had a thing for Mariah. I love her so much," he recently told E! News. "Just make sure you tune in to the show and you'll see kind of how everything happens."
As for what makes their relationship so special, Tanaka added, "Something connected with us back in the day and there was just a mutual admiration. She saw something in me that I actually didn't recognize at first, from that it was over. It was set in history that we were gonna be connected some way, some how."
Aw.
Watch a brand-new episode of Mariah's World Sunday, Jan. 1 at 9 p.m., only on E!