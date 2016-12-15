Erin Andrews' proposal from Jarret Stoll was nothing short of magical—Disney magical.
The Dancing With the Stars co-host and Fox Sports commentator had dropped hints on Twitter last Thursday that she and former NHL player Jarret Stoll were engaged and her former dance partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy also alluded to it in a TV interview. Andrews later confirmed her engagement and flashed a giant diamond engagement ring at Los Angeles International Airport. A source told E! News exclusively, "They are engaged and couldn't be happier!"
Andrews posted on Instagram Thursday a photo of her kissing Stoll at Disneyland's celebrity favorite, members-only Club 33, with her wearing a sparkling ring on her ring finger again.
"#Tbt To last week's magical evening at @disneyland #Club33 @stolly28," she said.
AKM-GSI
Stoll proposed to Andrews at Club 33 last week, just before the two were escorted to front row seats to watch the daily fireworks, NHL.com reported.
"She was showing off her ring and her VIP guide gave them bride and groom Mickey and Minnie ears," an eyewitness told E! News exclusively.
Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC, which is owned by Disney.
Andrews and Stoll have been dating for more than four years.
"He has been by her side through some very rough times and this is the man she wants to spend her life with," the first source said.