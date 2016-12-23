Oh, dolls, have we got a treat for you!
As 2016 winds to a close, we're taking a look back at the best Keeping Up With the Kardashians moments from the past whirlwind year in the video above!
From heartwarming highlights like Rob Kardashian's reunion with his sisters and Scott Disick helping him prepare for baby Dream Kardashian's arrival to hilarious antics like Khloe Kardashian's undercover makeover with Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner's drunk Napa trip, there is so much to celebrate and reminisce about with this famous family.
So, without further ado, let's katch up with these crazy Kardashians one last time as we anticipate everything that's ahead in 2017!