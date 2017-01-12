You want to get fit like Khloe Kardashian? You better work!

And you don't need a personal trainer to do it. Even if you're not ballin' on a Kardashian budget, you can still hit the gym and break a sweat with these efficient and effective Instagram workouts straight from Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian's celebrity trainers, including Gunnar Peterson, Latreal Mitchell and Jorge Cruise.

Simone De La Rue's #FitnessFriday circuits will tone up your leg and arm muscles while Lacey Stone's #WorkoutWednesday tips will target the abs and core. Plus, much more!

Now, it's time to grab some water and get moving. Keep scrolling for a round-up of workouts from the Revenge Body coaches!