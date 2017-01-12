E!
E!
You want to get fit like Khloe Kardashian? You better work!
And you don't need a personal trainer to do it. Even if you're not ballin' on a Kardashian budget, you can still hit the gym and break a sweat with these efficient and effective Instagram workouts straight from Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian's celebrity trainers, including Gunnar Peterson, Latreal Mitchell and Jorge Cruise.
Simone De La Rue's #FitnessFriday circuits will tone up your leg and arm muscles while Lacey Stone's #WorkoutWednesday tips will target the abs and core. Plus, much more!
Now, it's time to grab some water and get moving. Keep scrolling for a round-up of workouts from the Revenge Body coaches!
Try this move for your triceps. Pick a weight that will cause you to fatigued by the 12th repetition. Then do the other side. And repeat. Do at least three sets!???? #fitspo #cleancalories #foodporn #weightloss #diet #cleaneating #eatfit #thinkfit #movefit #strong #protein #leanprotein #ilovefruit #iloveveggies #lowfat #lowfatpaleo #nutrition #fitness #hiit #abs #tinyandfull #jorgecruise
Try this one arm dumbbell raise for toned shoulders. Do 12 repetitions on each side and repeat for 3 sets. ???? #fitspo #cleancalories #foodporn #weightloss #diet #cleaneating #eatfit #thinkfit #movefit #strong #protein #leanprotein #ilovefruit #iloveveggies #lowfat #lowfatpaleo #nutrition #fitness #hiit #abs #tinyandfull #jorgecruise
Can't make it to the gym today? Do these frog jumps at home! Do 3 jumps forward and 2 jumps back for 3 rounds of 10 minutes each round. #fitspo #cleancalories #foodporn #weightloss #diet #cleaneating #eatfit #thinkfit #movefit #strong #protein #leanprotein #ilovefruit #iloveveggies #lowfat #lowfatpaleo #nutrition #fitness #hiit #abs #jorgecruise
Watch the premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Thursday, Jan. 12 at 8 p.m., only on E!