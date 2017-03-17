The actress married her fiancé Thomas Sadoski in a secret ceremony that they kept completely under wraps until now.
Back in September, E! News confirmed the 30-year-old actress and her The Last Word co-star were set to wed after less than a year of dating. Shortly after news of the couple's engagement broke, Amanda stepped out wearing a minimalist, albeit sophisticated, gold band on her ring finger.
Seyfried and Sadoski first met when they were working together on the off-Broadway show The Way We Get By in mid-2015, but their relationship didn't take a turn for the romantic until they reunited on the set of their forthcoming drama.
"We eloped," Sadoski announced on The Late Late Show Thursday, showing off his wedding band. The ceremony took place March 12. "We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing…We had a great day. It was perfect." The actors wrote their own vows and Seyfried's dog, Finn, was in attendance. "Listen, she's the person I love, admire, respect most in the world." Sadoski then joked with host James Corden, "I know you guys are close friends, and I know that she would want you to know, so don't tell anyone."
Asked to describe the intimate ceremony, Sadoski said, "It was beautiful. It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other." After exchanging vows, he added, "You take the dog and you walk through the country and you go home, and you have your life."
"We went out to dinner. It was awesome," Sadoski said. "We had a great day. It was perfect."
The I Smile Back actor also confessed he's "not at all" ready to become a father soon. "How can you be?" Sadoski asked Corden and fellow guest Vanessa Hudgens. "I'm more excited about this than I've ever been about anything in my whole life, but I'm also more terrified about it than anything I've ever been in my entire life. If I'm too confident, then I'm just kidding myself."
Amanda previously dated Justin Long for approximately two years before going their separate ways in September 2015. As for Thomas, 40, he was married to casting director Kimberly Pricefor eight years before ultimately splitting just over a year ago.
The lovebirds have remained notoriously tight-lipped about their relationship, but judging from the Ted 2 star's past interviews on romance, Amanda and Thomas' plan to keep their wedding simple and private was not totally out of character. Back in June 2015, she told E! News she had zero aspirations of a blow-out ceremony.
"I got married so many times in my life—onscreen!" she confessed, adding, "I don't want a white dress! I've worn so many of them. You know what I mean? The fact is, that kind of stuff is less about the ceremony and more about the commitment. So it's like children. That's where it's at, right? For me. But it's different for everybody."
"I'd like to have one in the next four or five years," Amanda added. "And the second one can happen between 35 and 40. Or I can adopt... It's fine. I definitely want to a couple kids."
Looks like she's well on her way! Congratulations, you two.
