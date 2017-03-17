Not only is Amanda Seyfried a mom-to-be, she's also a Mrs.!

The actress married her fiancé Thomas Sadoski in a secret ceremony that they kept completely under wraps until now.

Back in September, E! News confirmed the 30-year-old actress and her The Last Word co-star were set to wed after less than a year of dating. Shortly after news of the couple's engagement broke, Amanda stepped out wearing a minimalist, albeit sophisticated, gold band on her ring finger.

Seyfried and Sadoski first met when they were working together on the off-Broadway show The Way We Get By in mid-2015, but their relationship didn't take a turn for the romantic until they reunited on the set of their forthcoming drama.