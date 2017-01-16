Katherine Heigl Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Josh Kelley

Congratulations are in order for Katherine Heigland Josh Kelley!
The actress and her singer-songwriter hubby welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, People reports.
The lovebirds of nine years already parent two daughters, 8-year-old Naleigh and Adalaide, 4. Katherine and Josh's eldest little one was adopted from South Korea in 2009, while the fam's newest big sis was adopted domestically three years later.
News of the Doubt star's pregnancy broke in late June, and in an essay penned to her blog, Heigl shared, "It was totally unexpected but thrilling none the less... The whole pregnancy thing is new to me but the thrill of having a baby is not."
TrickyD/Osvaldo/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
She added, "Seeing as I have never been pregnant and as my OB/GYN reminded me last year, I'm of advanced maternal age, I wasn't sure pregnancy was even in the cards for us. Turns out it was very much in the cards!"
Since then, Katherine, 38, has shared much of her pregnancy journey on Those Heavenly Days, and despite teasing about "knowing nothing" about life as a mama-to-be, Heigl has described a few of her favorite tips and tricks. Then during Halloween, Katherine revealed that she "realized slaving away on my sewing machine behind closed doors was not how I wanted to spend my down time this October," and instead dressed her daughters in "Creepy Creatures" costumes courtesy of Etsy. Stars are just like us, right?!
Regardless, Katherine told E! News back in 2012 she's wanted to expand her brood for quite a while, explaining, "I definitely want more kids. I think we've agreed to three but I'm pushing for four."
Enjoy a third round of parenthood, you two!