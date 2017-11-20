How to Have the Perfect TV Thanksgiving

  • By
  • &

by Lauren Piester |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

How to Have the Perfect TV Thanksgiving

Jeffrey Tambor Leaving "Transparent" After Harassment Allegations

Tired of turkey? Put out with potatoes? Craving something a little different for this year's Thanksgiving dinner? We may be able to help!

As you probably already know, food and TV have always gone hand-in-hand. There is literally a type of meal called a TV dinner, specifically meant for watching TV while you eat it. This year, while you're gathered with your family to give thanks for all the Netflix shows you get to watch on your giant flat screen, why not partake in an actual TV-themed dinner?

Yes, we here at E! News have put together a TV-related menu that will titillate your taste buds and surely impress every single one of your unsuspecting guests with not only your cooking, but your TV knowledge. Check out the video above and the menu below and get ready to have your mouth water!

Photos

The 17 Winners and Losers of the 2017 Fall TV Season

Drinks:

Snake Juice (Parks and Recreation)

From the official website of the Snakehole Lounge: "a delicious blend of many kinds of alcohol, coffee, sugar, and ingredients." Bababooey.

Red Wine (Scandal)

If Snake Juice ain't your jam, take a page out of Olivia Pope's book and grab the biggest glass you can find.

TV Character Thanksgiving

Melissa Hebeler/E! Illustration

Appetizers:

Cheesy Blasters (30 Rock)

You know how it goes—you take a hot dog, stuff it with some jack cheese, fold it in a pizza, you've got cheesy blasters! Thanks, Meatcat.

Thanksgiving Cheese Dogs (This Is Us)

Roast a hot dog in the flames of a furnace, wrap it in Kraft singles and then roll it in crushed up Saltines. Tears will be flowing, so make sure there are plenty of tissues handy at the table.

Fries Quatro Queso Dos Fritos (Psych)

Celebrate the return of everybody's favorite psychic detectives with some Fries Quatro Queso Dos Fritos! You know, the ones where they inject potatoes with a four cheese mixture, fry them three quarters of the way, pull them out, batter them, fry them again, and then serve them with bacon and an ancho chili sour cream. You know that's right.

Read

Forget Comfort Food, Here's Comfort TV: The Best Shows to Combat Your Family Thanksgiving Stress

Side Dishes:

Mrs. Eriksen's Secret 7 Layer Salad (How I Met Your Mother)

It's a staple of Eriksen family gatherings which includes approximately 16 cups of mayonnaise, along with bacon bits, shredded carrots, purple cabbage, Funyuns, gummy bears, potato chips, and guacamole. Yum!

A Clam Chowder Fountain (The Good Place

You know you love that hot ocean milk with dead animal croutons. 

Yams (Buffy the Vampire Slayer)

Bonus points if they're riddled with arrows, because after all, Thanksgiving is a sham. A sham with yams. A yam sham.

The Good Place Season 2

NBC

Main Course:

Rum Ham (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia)

Soak a ham in some rum—or better yet, inject a ham with some rum, and then hit the Jersey shore for a quick sunbathe. Eating your drinks? That is genius!

(If, for some reason, you're not up for drinking, go for a milk steak, accompanied by raw jelly beans.)

The Sauce (New Girl)

You may have to wrestle Nick Miller for the recipe, but we know it involves bologna, mayo, Matzah, and "a murder of peppercorn."

Read

Stove Top Is Making Stretch Pants for Us All to Wear During Thanksgiving

Friends, trifle

NBC

Desserts:

Beef Trifle (Friends)

Who cares if Rachel wasn't supposed to put beef in the trifle? Custard, good. Jam, good. Meat, good! For the vegetarians, there might be some floor cheesecake left if you hurry.

Cherry Pie (Twin Peaks)

Twin Peaks may be a damn dangerous small town, but Diane, if you ever get this way, that cherry pie is worth a stop.  

Eggo Waffles (Stranger Things)

Make Eleven proud with Eggos straight out of the box. 

Maple Syrup (Riverdale

Because everything in Riverdale eventually boils down to maple syrup, and also because you need something to put on your waffles. 

Happy Thanksgiving, y'all. 

A slightly different version of this article was originally published in 2016. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.