Kaley Cuoco isn't one to play coy when it comes her beauty secrets, and we can't knock her latest dose of honesty.

The Big Bang Theory star covers the December issue of Women's Health, in it explaining that she's not the least bit ashamed about altering her physical appearance with plastic surgery.

"Years ago, I had my nose done. And my boobs—best thing I ever did," Kaley revealed, also confessing, "Recently I had a filler in a line in my neck I've had since I was 12."

Cuoco, 30, understands the beauty from within mantra more than anyone else, but as she explained to the mag, going under the knife can offer that extra needed boost.