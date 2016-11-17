Kaley Cuoco isn't one to play coy when it comes her beauty secrets, and we can't knock her latest dose of honesty.
The Big Bang Theory star covers the December issue of Women's Health, in it explaining that she's not the least bit ashamed about altering her physical appearance with plastic surgery.
"Years ago, I had my nose done. And my boobs—best thing I ever did," Kaley revealed, also confessing, "Recently I had a filler in a line in my neck I've had since I was 12."
Cuoco, 30, understands the beauty from within mantra more than anyone else, but as she explained to the mag, going under the knife can offer that extra needed boost.
Women?s Health
"As much as you want to love your inner self…I'm sorry, you also want to look good," Kaley mused. "I don't think you should do it for a man or anyone else, but if it makes you feel confident, that's amazing."
The actress can't attribute that killer bod of hers solely to surgery, though. In fact, Kaley relies on a number of fitness routines to keep her looking fit and fabulous.
"I used to not enjoy working out and I found something that I love and it is yoga. I absolutely love it. Sometimes do I want to get up and do it in the morning—no. But when I get out, I feel like a million bucks," she shared, adding that she's also tried spinning, pilates and running.
But whether you're for or against cosmetic procedures, one aspect of the trend is undeniable: it's no longer taboo in Hollywood.
