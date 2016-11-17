Blac Chyna is taking fans back to the beginning of her relationship with Rob Kardashian.

Now that they've welcomed their first child together, Dream Kardashian, Chyna and Rob are elated to be parents. But Chyna is looking back on her journey with Rob and showing fans how in love they truly are with a romantic video montage. Set to Beyoncé's "All Night," the video, captioned "Dream's Parents," looks back on Rob and Chyna cuddling in bed, walking red carpets and filming their E! reality series Rob & Chyna.

At one point, Rob romantically declares his love for his fiancée. Aww!

Chyna's tribute is just one of many social media posts that both she and Rob have shared since welcoming their baby girl on Nov. 10. Both parents have been flooding their Instagram accounts with videos and pictures of their newborn, who even has received her own Snapchat filter.