Blac Chyna is taking fans back to the beginning of her relationship with Rob Kardashian.
Now that they've welcomed their first child together, Dream Kardashian, Chyna and Rob are elated to be parents. But Chyna is looking back on her journey with Rob and showing fans how in love they truly are with a romantic video montage. Set to Beyoncé's "All Night," the video, captioned "Dream's Parents," looks back on Rob and Chyna cuddling in bed, walking red carpets and filming their E! reality series Rob & Chyna.
At one point, Rob romantically declares his love for his fiancée. Aww!
Chyna's tribute is just one of many social media posts that both she and Rob have shared since welcoming their baby girl on Nov. 10. Both parents have been flooding their Instagram accounts with videos and pictures of their newborn, who even has received her own Snapchat filter.
"Awwww snapchat hooked it up with our own filter just for mama and papa woohoo," Rob captioned a picture from Chyna's Snapchat account.
On the bottom of the filter are Rob's and Chyna's Bitmojis standing around a crib with their arms raised, and the top reads "Welcome, Dream!" Dream also received her own Instagram account, and it appears she's been having plenty of fun with other Snapchat filters.
With the parents over the moon about their newborn, it's no surprise they can't help but gush. "Today was amazing," Rob wrote next to a photo of Dream after she was born. "I am so lucky!! Thank you @blacchyna for having our baby and being so strong ! I love you so much and can't wait to see her get older day by day with you Chy! I love you and Dream so much and Appreciate both of you. I know everyone saying that's my twin but that's def your nose Chy lol."
Rob & Chyna returns for season 2 in 2017, only on E!