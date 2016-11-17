"Winter" is coming. So is "Spring," and "Summer" and of course "Fall" when Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life premieres. The four-part Netflix Gilmore Girls revival series starring Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Scott Patterson and Kelly Bishop premieres Friday, Nov. 25 and Netflix is releasing even more promos to gear up for the return of the Gilmore girls.

The new spots tease coffee and lots of fast talking—do you expect anything else? There are scenes from the first full trailer, but also new footage including Lorelai (Graham) dancing, a town meeting, and Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) and an excited Rory (Bledel) on a porch.