"Winter" is coming. So is "Spring," and "Summer" and of course "Fall" when Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life premieres. The four-part Netflix Gilmore Girls revival series starring Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Scott Patterson and Kelly Bishop premieres Friday, Nov. 25 and Netflix is releasing even more promos to gear up for the return of the Gilmore girls.
The new spots tease coffee and lots of fast talking—do you expect anything else? There are scenes from the first full trailer, but also new footage including Lorelai (Graham) dancing, a town meeting, and Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) and an excited Rory (Bledel) on a porch.
Gilmore Girls' revival features appearances by all your favorite Stars Hollow residents including Kirk (Sean Gunn), Lane (Keiko Agena), Sookie (Melissa McCarthy), Michel (Yanic Truesdale), Dean (Jared Padalecki) and so many more. Other returning players include Paris (Liza Weil), Logan (Matt Czuchry), Doyle (Danny Strong), April (Vanessa Marano) and more.
The revival picks up roughly 10 years since viewers last saw Rory, Lorelai and Emily (Bishop). Each woman is at a crossroads, especially after the death of Richard (Edward Herrmann, who passed away in 2014). Each episode takes place during a different season of a year in the life of the Gilmore women.
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life drops on Netflix on Friday, Nov. 25. Want to know what we thought of the return of Gilmore Girls? Read E! News' review now.